Remo D'Souza Mourns Death Of Brother-in-law Jason Watkins; Pens 'you Broke Our Hearts'

Remo D'Souza penned a heart-breaking note after his brother-in-law Jason Watkins passed away. As per the police, the latter died by suicide on Thursday.

The former wrote a message for late Jason Watkins and said they were all extremely saddened because of his death. He also prayed for his brother-in-law's soul.

Remo D'Souza shared a photo posing with Jason Watkins. Dressed in a black T-shirt, Jason was seen smiling with his brother-in-law also smiling behind him. Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away in 2020, was also partly visible in the photo.

The Race 3 filmmaker called Jason as his brother, and added, "You broke our hearts."

Remo also prayed for his soul to rest in peace, and wrote, "Hope you finally found Peace. (sic)".

Many of his celebrity frirends expressed their grief over it. Among them was dancer-actor Shakti Mohan, who wrote, 'RIP.'

Earlier, Remo's wife Lizelle seemed to have reacted to the news, by sharing an image of her brother. Their mother was also seen in the photo, and in the caption she apologised to her mother for failing her.

Jason Watkins was found dead at his flat in suburban Mumbai's Andheri area on Thursday. As per the police, he was found hanging in the flat by his parents, as per a report by PTI.

The police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The authorities added that he was facing some health issues, which might have played a part in him taking the drastic step. As per the initial probe report, he was alone in the flat when the incident took place. His parents had gone out to buy medicines, and found him dead when they returned.

They alerted the police and Jason Watkins was then taken to a nearby hospital. His body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. The Oshiwara Police registered a Accidental Death Report (ADR) as they fuled out foul play. The police authorities confirmed that nothing suspicious was found in the death.

(Image: Instagram/@remodsouza, @lizelleremodsouza)