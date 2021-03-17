Remo D'souza Shows Fans His New Visitor Who Came 'straight From Harry Potter'

Indian choreographer Remo D’souza took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 17 to share a video of a visitor 'straight from Harry Potter'. Remo shared a video of an Owl who decided to stop by outside his place and penned a sweet note. On seeing the post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Remo D’souza shared a video of an Owl sitting on an AC compressor. The owl can be seen staring right into the camera. Remo also goes on to zoom giving a closer look at it. Along with the video, Remo also added a Harry Potter tune in the background. Along with the video he wrote, “Look who came by to visit us ? Straight from #harrypotter ðŸ˜€ðŸ˜€ðŸ˜€ðŸ¦‰”. Take a look at Remo D'souza's Instagram post below.

As soon as Remo shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users could not stop gushing over the video, while some even asked to share more pics. One of the users wrote, “he is so cute”. Another one wrote, Literally, this is such an adorable video”. Check out a few more comments below.

Remo has recently recovered from a heart attack and this will be his first appearance on television Dance Deewane 3 after recovering. The choreographer got emotional while seeing a performance that portrayed his whole journey and showcased how he dealt with the heart attack. Colors recently released a promo video in which the contestants performed a special tribute to Remo. The contestants danced to the song Muqabala at first, but then one of them is seen lying in a hospital bed as others attempt to revive him.

After a short time, a voiceover announces that Remo, the heartbeats of millions of people, has recently encountered a problem with his heart. Remo says in the video that this is the first time in his life that he has been so moved by a performance. Later on, the show's co-judge Dharmesh and Raghav can be seen weeping. Watch the video below.

