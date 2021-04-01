Remo D'Souza's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know This Celebrated Choreographer?

Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D’Souza is celebrating his 47th birthday today. D’Souza has choreographed countless songs in Bollywood. Since, Remo D’Souza first came into limelight after becoming a judge on a dance reality show. Since then there has been no looking back for the choreographer/ director. So, if you are a fan of Remo D’Souza, try to solve this Remo D’Souza’s birthday quiz below.
Remo D’Souza’s birthday quiz
1. Where was Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza born?
a. Kerala
b. Tamil Nadu
c. Maharashtra
d. Pondicherry
2. In which year did Dance India Dance’s first season premiere on ZEE TV?
a. 2010
b. 2008
c. 2009
d. 2007
3. What was the name of Remo D’Souza’s Bollywood directorial debut film?
a. F.A.L.T.U.
b. ABCD
c. ABCD 2
d. Lafangey Parindey
4. On which one of these shows was Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza known as the ‘Super Judge’?
a. Dance India Dance
b. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
c. Dance Plus
d. Just Dance
5. Which one of these Tiger Shroff starrer Bollywood films did dance choreographer Remo D’Souza direct?
a. Baaghi
b. Baaghi 2
c. Flying Jatt
d. Heropanti
6. Remo D’Souza directed the 2018 action film ‘Race 3’. Who was the lead actor in this third installment of the popular franchise?
a. Saif Ali Khan
b. Akshaye Khanna
c. John Abraham
d. Salman Khan
7. Remo D’Souza directed the third installment of the ABCD franchise. What was the name of this film?
a. ABCD 3
b. Street Dancer 3D
c. Footloose
d. ABCD- once again
8. For which of these Bollywood songs, did Remo D’Souza win the Zee Cine Awards Best Choreography award in 2014?
a. Badtameez Dil
b. Balam Pichkari
c. Disco Deewane
d. Radha
9. For which of these Bollywood songs did Remo D-Souza win the National Award for Best Choreography?
a. Ghar More Pardesiya
b. Ram Chahe Leela
c. Pinga
d. Deewani Mastani
10. In which one of these films from 1997 did Remo D’Souza make his acting debut?
a. Pardes
b. Aflatoon
c. Bombay
d. Race 3
Answers:
1. Kerala
2. 2009
3. F.A.L.T.U.
4. Dance Plus
5. Flying Jatt
6. Salman Khan
7. Street Dancer 3D
8. Badtameez Dil
9. Deewani Mastani
10. Pardes
Image Credit: Remo D’Souza Instagram
