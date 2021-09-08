Renuka Shahane To Host 'Crime Patrol Satark', Shares BTS Video With Husband Ashutosh Rana

Popular television face and film actor Renuka Shahane is set to grace the show Crime Patrol Satark: Gumraah Bachpan with her presence. The actor recently took to her Instagram account confirming her association as a host and she shared a behind-the-scenes video from the promo shoot. Renuka can be seen filming with her husband and actor Ashutosh Rana in the show where she will enunciate the warning signals as well as youngsters' mental dilemma that leads to their involvement in heinous crimes.

The show's episodes will present situations that aid parents in understanding alarming behavioural patterns so that they can educate their children, and build an open communication channel with them. Shahane has also worked as an anchor in the past with the Doordarshan TV show Surabhi.

Renuka Shahane turns host with Crime Patrol Satark

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 8, the actor shared a clip from the show's sets as she posed happily with husband Ashutosh Rana, flaunting a beautiful red and dark grey saree with heavy oxidised jewellery. Sharing the video, she wrote," My journey with #CrimePatrolSatark starts very soon. It was very special to shoot with @ashutosh_ramnarayan for the promo. I have been styled by the supremely talented @prachethestylist ❤ Jewelry @rubansaccessories @oakpinionpr." She continued to thank her team and the makers of the show.

Recently, Renuka wrote the screenplay and directed the 2021 trilingual family drama Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. It centred around the dysfunctional family of three women and how they embark on their unconventional life choices. The film also marked Kajol's debut on Netflix. Her directorial performance was lauded by several critics.

Shahane rose to fame with her stint in the 1994 Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She has also been a part of several Marathi films, had also appeared in Ram Gopal Varma's 1993 Telugu flick Money, which was a big hit.

More about the Crime Patrol series

The crime anthology show has been one of the longest-running TV series in India. Anup Soni rose to fame by being the face of the show, which premiered on May 9, 2003. For its realistic portrayal of stories revolving around harassment, kidnapping, and murder, the series won the Milestone Achievement Award at the 20th Indian Television Academy Awards.

Crime Patrol Satark: Gumraah Bachpan will air every Monday to Friday at 11 pm from September 13 on Sony Entertainment Television.

(IMAGE- RENUKASH710/ INSTAGRAM)