Revisiting Nitesh Pandey's Popular Roles: From Anupamaa To Pyaar Ka Dard Hai

From Anupamaa to Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, take a look at popular roles played by Nitesh Pandey.
Nitesh was last seen in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. He essayed the role of Anuj Kapadia's (Gaurav Khanna) best friend Dheeraj Kapoor.
He rose to fame with his stint in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaar Pyaara. He played the role of Nakuul Mehta's father Harish Kumar, who was a supportive parent with a sense of humour.
The late actor also acted in Sunaina. He played the role of Sunaina's (Palak Jain) father Vijay Mathur.
Nitesh garnered praise from his fans for his role as Jaankhilavan in Jaankhilavan Jasoos. He played the role of a witty detective in it.
Nitesh Pandey also made an appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do. He played the role of Mr Singh, Bhumi's on-screen father, who supports her after she comes out as gay.