Reyhna Pandit Reveals How She Plans To Celebrate Mahashivratri 2021

Reyhna Pandit has earned praises for her performances on the small screen. She currently plays Alia Khanna on the hit drama series, Kumkum Bhagya. On the occasion of Mahashivaratri 2021 arrives, the actor opened up on how she will celebrate the auspicious day.

Reyhna Pandit recalls childhood Mahashivarati celebration

Talking about celebrating Mahashivaratri 2021, KumKum Bhagya’s Reyhna Pandit said that the festival is a “mega celebration” at her home. She mentioned that being from Kashmir, the power of Shiva is celebrated for seven days and she is an ardent follower. The actor recalled that as a kid, they would look forward to Shivaratri as Kashmiri delicacies were made every day, followed by sweets and they would also play games with shells.

Reyhna asserted that it was like their “second Diwali” and hence Lord Shiva has always been close to them. This year as well, she will devote some time for prayers and then some family time, apart from the Kumkum Bhagya shoot. She hopes the day goes well for one and all and wished everyone a Happy Mahashivratri 2021.

Maha Shivaratri is a festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. The name also relates to the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance. The festival marks a remembrance of overcoming ignorance and darkness in life and the world. It is observed by commemorating Shiva and chanting prayers, fasting, meditating on ethics and virtues like non-injury to others, honesty, charity, forgiveness, and more. Many devotees stay awake all night, while others visit one of the Shiva temples or go on pilgrimage to Jyotirlingams. The festival is called Harratri or Haerath or Herath in Kashmir Shaivism by Lord Shiva’s devotees of the Kashmir region.

About Reyhna Pandit’s serials

Reyhna Pandit’s serial has been in limelight for quite a long time. She was first seen in Jamai Raja starring Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma. Kumkum Bhagya’s Reyhna Pandit’s serials include Gulmohar Grand, Ishqbaaz, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Dil Boley Oberoi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, and Woh Apna Sa. She played the negative character in the supernatural drama show, Manmohini. Reyhna had a cameo appearance in D4- Get Up and Dance.