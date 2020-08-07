Rhea Sharma’s Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayRheaSharma To Celebrate Her Special Day, See Posts

TV actor Rhea Sharma is celebrating her birthday today, which is on August 7, 2020. The actor has managed to become a household name with her performance as Misti in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Her impeccable acting chops coupled with her infectious chemistry with co-star Shaheer Sheikh often make fans go gaga over the actor. On this special occasion, her fans literally broke the Twitter world with the trend of '#HappyBirthdayRheaSharma' as they also celebrated her delightful performance as Mishti. From some appreciation posts to the lovely edits, fans did not leave any stone unturned to make her birthday special.

Fans shower love on Rhea Sharma

One of the fans shared two beautiful pictures of the actor. In one of them, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a black gown while in the other, she is all poses in orange attire. The fan wrote how the actor has been leaving them speechless and nailing each and every episode with her acting chops. Take a look at the tweet.

Happy Birthday to the Pretty Sharma 💗 Our mithu mishtuu who's nailing each & every EPI with her fab acting skills & leaving us speechless all way out. May you reach more heights & keep us entertaining as always. GBU ✨



PS : I love your smile :)#HappyBirthdayRheaSharma pic.twitter.com/yHu93mwPqM — ℐᵏⁱᵍᵃⁱ⚜ (@lostAngelzx) August 7, 2020

Another fan hailed the actor as the 'prettiest and the sweetest girl.' The fan also hoped that the Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor has lots of cake and fun today. She shared some stills of Rhea from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor can be seen in her Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke look in the pictures. Take a look at the tweet.

happiest birthday to the prettiest, sweetest girl i know. hope she has loads of fun and cake today. she deserves all the love and warm hugs!!! 🥺✨ #HappyBirthdayRheaSharma pic.twitter.com/DXNpdbSoLQ — RHEA DAY (@bulbbuI) August 6, 2020

A fan was all praises for Rhea Sharma's smile

A fan shared two adorable pictures of the actor in black attire. She can be seen flashing her infectious smile in the pictures. The fan wrote that the actor should always keep the 'gorgeous' smile on her face. She also wrote that Rhea is doing well as an artist. Take a look at the tweet.

Happy Birthday @rhea_shrm !! Always keep that gorgeous smile on your face. You’re doing really well, keep growing as an artist 🥳♥️#HappyBirthdayRheaSharma pic.twitter.com/KSUgNKpbVJ — αdhírα☁️ (@adhira_v) August 7, 2020

The Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar actor also received a lovely birthday wish from a fan who shared a beautiful picture of hers with Shaheer. In the picture, she can be seen in a blue gown while Shaheer can be seen donning a white attire. The fan wrote that she hopes the actor illuminates the dark with her inner light. Take a look at the tweet.

Wishing you the BEST BIRTHDAY with your family, friends nd yrhpk cast and crew..



I wish you shine more and more in your life and illuminate the dark with your inner light..



HAPPY BIRTHDAY @rhea_shrm#HappyBirthdayRheaSharma



Love love❤️ pic.twitter.com/1t8M5Gp5Gh — Sanchari Mukherjee (@Sanchari_sns) August 7, 2020

