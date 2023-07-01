Ridhi Dogra Says Her 'career Took A Backseat' After Divorce With Raqesh Bapat

Ridhi Dogra was previously married to fellow television actor Raqesh Bapat. The couple got married in 2011 after dating for several years and decided to separate in 2019. The actress recently opened up on the effects of divorce on her career.

3 things you need to know

Ridhi Dogra is currently promoting her recent release Badtameez Dil.

In an interview, the actress talked about her divorce with Raqesh Bapat.

The two met on the sets of the television show Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak.

Her career took a backseat

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble Ridhi was asked about her relationship and divorce with Raqesh. The actress replied by saying that she thinks her career took a backseat when she was in a relationship. As she was always asked about her dating life first no matter the work she was doing at that time. However when the divorce happened she knew it was important to address it once and for all so that the speculations can be put to an end and they all can move on with their life.

She stated, “I think my career sort of took a backseat at that time (when she was in a relationship) because all I was being asked about was my relationship. But yeah, after I got out of it, I knew that I have to address it so I didn’t mind it.”

(Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat were married for 9 years | Image: Instagram)

Ridhi Dogra-Raqesh Bapat announce divorce in joint post

Ridhi and Raqesh announced their separation in a joint post on social media in 2019. Their statement read, "Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us.”