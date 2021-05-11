Ridhi Dogra Shares A Motivational Message On Her Instagram; Fans Find It 'beautiful'

Actor Ridhi Dogra recently took to her social media handle to share a motivational message for her fans. In her message, the actor talked about how every person should follow basic small steps and guidelines in life to make the world a better place to live in.

Ridhi Dogra shares a motivational message

Taking to Instagram, the motivational message shared by Ridhi Dogra talked about how one should live beneath one's means, engage in charity, go for a walk, get organised, cultivate good manners and not sweat for the small stuff. The message also asked the netizens to learn from the past, live in the present and plan for the future.

Netizens react to Ridhi Dogra's Instagram post

Fans were all hearts for Ridhi's latest post on social media and expressed that they found the message beautiful. One user wrote, "Your posts and status stories are my daily dose of motivation n peace. May God bless you with all happiness" while many dropped heart emojis in the comment section of the post. Take a look.

A look at Ridhi Dogra in The Married Woman

Ridhi Dogra was last seen in the Zee 5 series The Married Woman which premiered in March 2021. She played the role of Astha an Indian housewife who performs the duty of a wife, mother and homemaker perfectly. The Married Woman cast features Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Suhaas Ahuja, and Nadira Babbar in the lead and the show has been garnering immense love and praises from the audience ever since it premiered. Adapted by the 2002 novel of the same name by Manju Kapur, The Married Woman falls under the genre of domestic fiction. After the premiere of her web series Ridhi recently shared some BTS moments from her time shooting for the show and captured moments from when the cameras were not rolling. Check out some of the BTS pictures below.

More about Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra made her debut with the 2007 television show Jhoome Jiiye Re. Post that she worked in several shows before getting her breakthrough television role in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? Apart from acting, Ridhi Dogra has also been a part of a few reality shows like Nach Baliye 6 with Raqesh Vashisth, her former partner and season 6 of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor made her debut in the OTT space in 2020 with Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side. She essayed the role of CBI forensic expert, Nusrat Saeed in the series.

IMAGE: RIDHI DOGRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.