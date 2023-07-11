Ridhi Dogra Takes A Dig At Telugu Film Industry: I Don’t Have Godfathers…

Ridhi Dogra will soon be seen in Atlee Kumar's, Jawan. After the trailer of the film was released by its makers on Monday, the actress hosted an AMA session on Twitter and interacted with her fans. She also had some things to say about her Telugu film debut.

2 things you need to know

Ridhi Dogra’s first foray into acting was in the 2007 television show Jhoome Jiiya Re.

She debuted in Bollywood earlier this year with Lakadbaggha.

Ridhi Dogra on her Telugu debut

During her AMA session, a Twitter user asked Ridhi why is she not doing Telugu films. The actress replied that she doesn’t have any godfather in the industry to help her. Her tweet read, “I don’t have godfathers or anyone guiding me. I take the opportunities I get and do my best.”

(Screengrab of Ridhi Dogra's tweet)

Ridhi Dogra is not the only actor to talk about nepotism in South industry

Ridhi is not the first actor to weigh in on the nepotism and connections debate in South cinema. Previously, Balika Vadhu famed Avika Gor also pointed out the unfairness in the industry. In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kanan, the actress said, “South is all about nepotism. Things are just the same… it's just that audiences are not choosing to see it there the way they are seeing it here (in Bollywood)."

Last year in December, Telugu actor Adivi Sesh talked about having to write his own films to work in the movies. He stated when one comes from outside of the business, people don’t offer you important parts. Each film family has ten heroes and lead parts in films are always reserved for them. The actor went on to add that an outsider getting a lead role among all these star actors and their kids is a difficult task. He also blamed the industry for not having an audition culture. Before Adivi, Nani frequently discussed his difficulties breaking into the southern industry and how difficult it was to succeed there.