Ridhi Dogra Turns 39, Ex-husband Raqesh Bapat Pens Sweet Birthday Wish

Ridhi Dogra turned a year older on Friday (September 22). On the special occasion, her ex-husband and best friend Raqesh Bapat took to social media and wished her. He shared an unseen photo of them.

3 things you need to know

Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra met on the sets of the television show Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak.

The ex-couple tied the knot in 2011.

After eight years of marriage, they got divorced in 2019.

Raqesh Bapat wishes Ridhi Dogra

Raqesh Bapat took to social media and shared a photo wishing Ridhi Dogra. In the photo, they were seen posing together. They twinned in black outfits and flashed their warm smiles. While Raqesh wore a black shirt teamed with matching pants, Ridhi opted for a shimmery top paired with black denim jeans. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, he wrote, "Happy birthday @ridhidogra! Stay happy, Stay blessed!"

(Raqesh Bapat wishes his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra on his 39th birthday | Image: Raqesh Bapat/Instagram)

Raqesh Bapat, Ridhi Dogra relationship timeline

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat initially crossed paths while working on the Yash Raj series Seven and later collaborated on Maryada Lekin Kab Tak. They eventually tied the knot in 2011. Additionally, the couple participated together in the reality show Nach Baliye 6 in 2013.

In 2019, they announced their separation with a joint post after several reports of them living separately began doing the rounds on the internet. Their statement read, "Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us.”