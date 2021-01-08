TV actor Ridhiema Tiwari will soon be back on screen with the show Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein in a completely new avatar of ‘Laila’. The actor calls this role a ‘powerful comeback’ for herself as she resumes work post the COVID-19 lockdown. Read on to know more details:

Ridhiema Tiwari to play Laila on Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein

Actor Ridhiema Tiwari is set to make a comeback post-lockdown in the show Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein on &TV. The actor will be seen playing a dancer in the show named Laila and calls this her ‘powerful comeback’. The actor who has been sharing snippets from the show on her Instagram feed opened up about her role in a recent media interaction.

Describing her character, Ridhiema said, “Laila is all about adaayein, latke-jhatke and fearlessness, she is a magnificent dancer who is absolutely mesmerising to look at. While she is sensual and elegant, Laila is an intimidating woman. Inspired some of the legendary icons such as Rekha ji, Shabana Azmi ji, Madhuri Dixit and Tabbu, Laila too will be a stunner. Her dance moves will bring you to move with her, I am excited to see my fans and the audience’s response to this character of mine”.

Laila will be seen playing the expressions queen that grabs all the attention of people around her with her moves and looks. The characters will be seen having an over–the–top & jazzy look with colour contrasting sarees, a 'kamar band' and a navel piercing with striking tattoos.

“Laila is here to shake Singhasan Singh completely thereby changing equations in the family and getting to control everything around her. She is also someone who has done her homework well and, plays her cards well-tossing people around like cards in numerous unpredictable ways such as Babli (Tanvi Dogra) who will be in a fix when Laila blackmails her. What is also interesting is the spice element and the way she plays around in every situation leaving no room or scope for a counter move”, she further added.

(Source: With PR Inputs)

