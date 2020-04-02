Ridhima Pandit Speaks About COVID-19; Says It Is A Nightmare She Wishes To Wake Up From

Television actor Ridhima Pandit, who just hit a million followers on Instagram, has been under complete isolation due to Coronavirus. She said that she feels like this entire crisis is a nightmare and someday, somebody will wake her up soon.

Ridhima Pandit speaks about her nightmares

In an interview, the actor told that although the days have gone by, she feels like she is stuck in a nightmare and somebody will wake her up because that is what movies are all about. She added that she feels she is in a movie, but it is not a good feeling.

Ridhima Pandit also added that since the situation is very grave outside, she is blessed to be living with her parents. She added that she can ensure they are safe indoors, and everything is taken care of. Ridhima Pandit feels happy to be spending time with her parents.

She said that she has not yet hit the saturation point because she is happy to be spending time with her parents. Ridhima Pandit said that she watches a movie every day and it makes her happy because she hasn’t had a situation like this, ever. But what scares her is when she questions herself about what to do next.

She says that after she has worked out, has had her meal, spent time with her parents, she comes back to the room only to be repeating the same cycle the next day because she cannot step out. Ridhima Pandit added that it’s scary outside and she hopes not to hit the saturation point.

Ridhima Pandit is best known for her character of Rajni in the TV show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, which used to air on Like OK. Ridhima Pandit was also the runner up for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

