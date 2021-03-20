Rimi Sen Opened Up About Entering A Popular Reality TV Show: 'I Participated For Money'

Popular Bollywood actor Rimi Sen, known for her movies like Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Bhoom, Deewane Huye Paagal and Golmaal amongst others opened up about appearing on reality TV show for money. Rimi Sen, when she entered the show kept telling that she was not suitable for the show, however, ended up being in the house for 49 days and was paid a huge amount. Speaking about her journey in the show, Rimi Sen revealed that her only motivation for staying in the house was money, adding that she has no regrets about participating in the show and calls it a great experience.

Rimi Sen opens about participating in a reality TV show

As reported by SpotBoy E, Rimi Sen said that actors tend to do a few things for fame and money and which is why she entered a reality TV show for money. She added that she was paid 2.25 crores for 49 days and nobody can earn that much money in such a short time. Speaking of Rimi Sen's TV show, she said that people fail to understand the actual concept of the show and it is not about fighting and getting highlighted or giving content. The show basically showcases the real side of a person and she found the concept really interesting when she was offered to be a part of it . She also added that the tasks given on the show are purposely created to bring out the worst side of the contestants, and one must stay alert during that time.

Rimi Sen also said that those who get the concept of the show, end up winning it and when asked if people's perception changed for her after she was eleiminated from the show , she said that she was very calm inside the house and was not affected by anyone around her. She knew she had come for money and she remained true to herself. Rimi Sen's movies were blockbusters back when they released. Apart from Hindi, she has also been a part of Bengali and Telugu films. After taking a break from acting for around 10 long years, the actor plans to make a comeback to Bollywood.