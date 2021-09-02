RIP Sidharth Shukla: Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai & More Mourn Actor's Sudden Demise

TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away today morning on September 2, 2021. The actor suffered a severe heart attack and died before reaching the hospital. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. While the entire industry is mourning his death, his dear friend Asim Riaz could not bear the pain. Here is how Asim Riaz, Rashmi Desai, and others reacted to Sidharth Shukla's death.

Asim Riaz reminisces his time with Sidharth on a reality show

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla both participated in a controversial reality TV show in 2019. The two became good friends on the show and were also the top contenders for the winning position. Sidharth Shukla's death came as a shock to Asim Riaz. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share some photos with Sidharth Shukla. He shared some snaps from the reality show and extended his grief in the caption. He wrote, "I'm gonna meet you in heaven brother… RIP Sidharth Shukla". Himanshi Khurana reacted to the post with a broken heart emoticon.

Himanshi Khurana pens a heartfelt note

Sidharth Shukla and Himanshi Khurana too were co-contestants in a reality TV show in 2019. Himanshi was left shattered on hearing the news about the former's demise. Taking to her Instagram handle, he posted the Balika Vadhu fame's photo and penned her a note. She wrote, "Kahani khatam hui or aise khatam hui ki ..................sab ro diye taliya bjate 💔".

Rashami Desai is left heartbroken

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were rumoured to be dating as they starred in the ColoursTV show Dil Se Dil Tak. However, the relationship did not work between the two as they reportedly had a breakup. Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla later participated in a reality TV show. Rashami Desai was also deeply saddened by the news of Sidharth Shukla's death. The actor posted nothing but a broken red heart emoji on Twitter.

💔 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 2, 2021

Pavitra Punia asks Sidharth Shukla to return

Actor Pavitra Punia did not want to accept the news of Sidharth Shukla's demise. The actor took to her Instagram handle and asked people to say Sidharth Shukla is fooling everyone. She could not help but ask Sidharth to return. She wrote, "Can someone say Sidharth is fooling us and it's a fake news. Please please please please please. Please return if possible sid. Wapas aaja yaar.".

Sidharth Shukla won the ColoursTV reality show in which he competed against Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. He was last seen in the show Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor became a household name with Balika Vadhu.

IMAGE: ASIM RIAZ, SIDHARTH SHUKLA, AND RASHAMI DESAI'S INSTAGRAM