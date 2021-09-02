RIP Sidharth Shukla: 'Balika Vadhu' & 'Broken' Co-star Vikrant Massey Mourns His Demise

Quick links:
Television actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise came as a shocker to the entertainment industry. From TV actors to Bollywood stars, everyone is in grief and mourning Sidharth Shukla's death. While the actor's Balika Vadhu and Broken but Beautiful co-star Vikrant Massey could not believe Sidharth is gone, Tisca Chopra and Manoj Bajpayee prayed for his family. Here is how Manoj Bajpayee, Tisca Chopra, Mallika Sherawat and others extended their grief. Sidharth Shukla died due to a heart attack. he was 40.
Following the demise of the Balika Vadhu actor, Manoj Bajpayee was out of words to express his grief. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!!" He further prayed for Sidharth Shukla's mortal soul and wrote, "May he rest in peace !!! No yaar !!!!."
Sidharth's 'Balika Vadhu' co-star Vikrant Massey also reacted and said, "Absolutely stunned into silence! Your untimely death is once again a reminder of the fragility of life. Deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans!"
Actor Tisca Chopra was reportedly Sidharth Shukla's neighbour. The actor prayed for Sidharth Shukla's soul and also extended her condolences to his family. She also revealed how Sidharth Shukla was his walking buddy. She wrote, "Numb.. Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP .. hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss."
Actors Mallika Sherawat and Ranvir Shorey also extended their grief via Twitter. Mallika Sherawat shared a photo with Sidharth Shukla in which she was seen dancing with the late actor. In the tweet, she wrote, "Too young to go #SiddharthShukla RIP." Ranvir Shorey mourned Sidharth Shukla's death and shared how he was shocked to hear the news. He wrote, "Absolutely shocked and saddened to hear of #SiddharthShukla’s demise. He was so young! Life is so damn unpredictable. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."
The entire film industry is seemingly devasted hearing the news. Actor Ritesh Deshmukh extended his heartfelt condolences to Sidharth Shukla's family. He wrote, "Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti."
