RIP Sidharth Shukla: Farah Khan, Neha Kakkar & Shreya Ghoshal Mourn Actor's Sudden Demise

The news of Sidharth Shukla's demise has moved the entire entertainment industry. The actor, who was known for his work in Balika Vadhu and several other shows, breathed his last today morning, on September 2, 2021. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 40 years old. Here is how several celebrities from Bollywood and the music industry, including Farah Khan, Neha Kakkar and others, reacted to the unfortunate news of Sidharth Shukla's demise.

Farah Khan, Neha Kakkar and others react to Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was deeply saddened with the news of Sidharth Shukla's demise. Taking to Twitter, the director wrote, "Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla's demise." She further extended her heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family. She wrote, "My heart goes out to his family."

Can this year get any worse??! Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about @sidharth_shukla s demise. My heart goes out to his family 🙏🏼 — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) September 2, 2021

Singer Neha Kakkar could not process the news. She tweeted, "My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla Condolences to his Family and Fans." Tony Kakkar was also unable to believe the news of Sidharth Shukla's demise. the singer first tweeted, "Pls someone tell me it’s not true.. Can not believe it #SiddharthShukla." He later wrote, "Gone too soon bhai... May your soul Rest In Peace. I still can’t believe it."

My heart and brain is numb right now……. Can’t believe……. Rest in peace Siddharth Shukla 😔🙏🏼 Condolences to his Family and Fans 💔 — Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) September 2, 2021

Gone too soon bhai.. May your soul Rest In Peace. I still can’t believe it #SiddharthShukla — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 2, 2021

Singer Shreya Ghoshal found herself at a loss of words after learning about Sidharth Shukla's demise. The singer took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Shocked. #SiddharthShukla I am at loss of words. Too young to go, and doing so well in his life. I mourn along with your bereaved family, friends and all your fans. #OmShanti." Music composer Amaal Malik was also seen mourning Sidharth Shukla's death. In his tweet, Amaal Malik wrote, "A true artist, and a very hardworking guy. Can't believe this." He further wrote, "Such a good man gone too soon."

Shocked. #SiddharthShukla I am at loss of words. Too young to go, and doing so well in his life. I mourn along with your bereaved family, friends and all your fans. #OmShanti — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) September 2, 2021

Singer Darshan Rawal was also deeply saddened about Sidharth Shukla's demise. The singer shared a still of Sidharth Shukla from his music video and asked his followers to pray for the late actor's soul. He wrote, "Not able to believe this…Requesting everyone to pray for his soul and strength for his family and fans, you will always live in our hearts." Darshan Rawal and Sidharth Shukla worked together in the music video Bhula Dunga.

IMAGE: FARAH KHAN, SIDHARTH SHUKLA AND NEHA KAKKAR'S INSTAGRAM