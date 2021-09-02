RIP Sidharth Shukla: Gauahar Khan, Other Bigg Boss Contestants Pay Tribute To Actor

Sidharth Shukla's death has shocked the world of Television. The 40-year-old actor had a major heart attack in the morning and was rushed to the hospital at about 11 am. The actor has appeared in many TV shows like Bigg Boss and Khataron Ke Khiladi. He was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss in February 2020.

Bigg Boss contestants pay tribute to Sidharth

Many Bigg Boss contestants from the show took to various social media platforms to pay tribute to the "gone soon" actor. Winner of Bigg Boss 7 Gauhar Khan, took to her Instagram and shared a broken heart on her Instagram story.

Rahul Vaidya, who came in Bigg Boss with Sidharth shared pictures from their Bigg Boss days, with the caption, "No word! Literally numb. Siddharth you left too soon buddy! Galat baat RIP."

Another Bigg Boss contestant and actor Rubina Dilayak paid tribute to Sidharth by sharing a post with the text reading, "Numb! May your soul rest in peace." She wrote the caption, "Can’t believe it…."

Another actor and Bigg Boss contestant, Shardul Pandit took to Twitter and wrote, "I can’t I don’t want to believe this when calls started pouring in. If this can happen to someone who millions LOVE then what is the point of it all. My heart just hopes and prays his mother, family, and fans have the courage and strength #SidharthShukla #lifeisunfair"

Career of Sidharth Shukla

The actor sustained no exterior injuries, but his post-mortem report is still pending. Sidharth Shukla is well known for winning the iconic reality show Bigg Boss season 13 but he began his career with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He also appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se..., Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi, but it was with Balika Vadhu that he became a household name. Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut in 2014. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt film produced by Karan Johar and starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, featured him. In the film, he plays a supporting role. With close friend Shehnaaz Gill, the actor made guest appearances on many reality shows recently, including Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.