Rishi Kapoor Proposed To Neetu Kapoor In THIS Unique Way; Latter Reveals On Indian Idol 12

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of B-town. In a recent appearance on the music reality show Indian Idol 12, Neetu Kapoor revealed how her late husband Rishi Kapoor proposed to her.

Neetu Kapoor will make an appearance on an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. It will be the actress' first appearance since hubby Rishi Kapoor's demise back in April 2020. During her appearance, the actress revealed that Rishi Kapoor proposed to her via telegram. She said that Rishi was in Paris and she was shooting in Kashmir for a project when one day she suddenly got a telegram from Rishi saying that he loved her and missed her. The Amar Akbar Anthony actress further revealed that before the couple started dating, she was Rishi's wing-woman and helped him to impress other girls.

The duo was married for almost 40 years and have two kids - famous actor Ranbir Kapoor and designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The couple had shared the screen in almost 12 movies, some popular ones are Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Duniya Meri Jeb Mein. The pair was last seen on screen together in the movie Besharam along with son Ranbir Kapoor.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He was last seen in the 2019 film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. To commemorate his 11 months death anniversary, Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were seen doing a puja. The actor's daughter took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself and her brother Ranbir doing the puja. While sharing the photo, Riddhima wrote "Always watching over us! We miss you" in her captions.

Rishi Kapoor was shooting for Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen, co-starring Juhi Chawla, and a four-day schedule was pending at the time of the actor's death. Producer Honey Trehan later confirmed that the film will be released in theatres. In January 2021, it was reported that Paresh Rawal was to complete Kapoor's unfinished portions of the film and it will release on 4 September 2021, coinciding with his birth anniversary.

Source: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram