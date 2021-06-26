Rishi Saxena's Web Shows For You To Binge On If You Love The 'Kahe Diya Pardes' Actor

Rishi Saxena came into the industry with the Zee Marathi show titled Kahe Diya Pardes and immediately made a place for himself in the hearts of the audience and quickly rose to the rank of the most loved actor of the industry. He is among the most recognisable faces in the Marathi industry even though he was an outsider when he made his debut. Today, people want to see more and more of his work and appreciate his talent. If you love Rishi Saxena’s shows and want to watch some more other than Kahe Diya Pardes, here are Rishi Saxena’s web shows that you can binge on and enjoy. He plays very different roles in each of the shows that he is a part of. Find the list of web shows he is a part of and the kind of character he plays here.

Rishi Saxena's web show

Moving Out

Moving Out is the story of a modern Indian girl, who is forced to face the fact that her ideals no longer match those of her family and society. She is a career-oriented girl who wants to get ahead in life after having received the best education. The problem arises when he otherwise liberal and understanding parents, force her hand to get married. She realises that marriage is not on the cards for her so her only option is to move out of her parents’ house and create an identity for herself away from everything she knows. She decides that she will be living life on her terms even though many obstacles are thrown her way. Rishi Saxena makes a late entry into the show but plays the crucial part of the male lead.

Gud Boy

This show is in complete contrast to what we are used to seeing Rishi Saxena in. Here he does not play the responsible and dignified character but is actually quite the rake. Rishi Saxena is seen as a dance instructor in the series who takes on the ‘Good Boy formula’ to get close to girls. This he believes allows him to get close to girls and take advantage of them without being forced into a commitment.

IMAGE: RISHI SAXENA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.