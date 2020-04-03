Rishina Kandhari Believes She's Versatile, Says She Can Play Tough As Well As Sexy Roles

Actor Rishina Kandhari told a news portal that she believes that her strength lies in her versatility. Rishina Kandhari’s TV Shows Diya Aur Baati Hum and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai rose her to fame and made her a household name. While telling the news publication, the actor stated that she has a wide range when it comes to acting, which she feels is the best part of her personality. While explaining, she added that she can play anything from a ‘sexy siren to a tough cop’.

The actor who was also seen in Ek Villian revealed that apart from television shows, she has also done a few films. However, she stated that television shows take most of her time. Rishina Kandhari went on to say that is a very committed person and that she had to reject a few films in the past because of her commitment towards her television shows. However, while talking about films she says that she is currently waiting for the right kind of role to fall in her lap as she wants to focus on good roles.

While talking about the difference in working in TV shows and in films, Rishina Kandhari says that the time to prepare oneself is quite less in films. She stated that in films, there is a lot of time for an actor to prepare and get in the mood as well as the character. In television, on the other hand, there is what she calls ‘spot acting’. She added that a television actor has to finish more than 7 to 8 scenes in a day, which gives them hardly any time to prepare for the scenes.

The actor agrees that there is nepotism in the industry, due to the cut-throat competition. However, she doesn’t find anything wrong with it. Rishina Kandhari went on to say that nepotism does exist in the industry and that she doesn’t think it’s wrong as being a star kid does have its own perks. She explained that if her uncle is a producer who wishes to acts her in his film, then she doesn’t find a problem with it.

Rishina Kandhari feels that it is unfair to blame the star kids. She stated that many people come from different parts of the cities and countries to the big cities to become an actor and struggle. However, she says that some make it, while some don’t. Hence, she feels that blaming star kids isn’t correct as it isn’t their fault that they are born in the family. Rishina Kandhari believes that if a star kid is good, they’ll last or else they will become ‘one film wonders’.

