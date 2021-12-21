Ritesh Singh Admits Rakhi 'not His Legal Wife'; Claims 1st Wife Snigdha Is 'defaming' Him

Rakhi Sawant's 'husband' Ritesh Singh has been keeping his identity a secret for over two-and-a-half years. However, he finally revealed himself to the public when he entered Colors TV's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. The mystery continued to revolve around him, until his first wife Snigdha Priya alleged domestic violence against him and claimed that he was lying about being an NRI.

After being evicted from the show on Sunday, Ritesh Singh spoke to Hindustan Times about his marriage with Rakhi, and Snigdha's claims. Ritesh said that it is not like he wanted to hide his identity earlier. He said he felt that this matter was 'personal'. Further speaking about the Snigdha's claims, Ritesh said that he knew about the allegations of his first wife and he wanted these things to get sorted, so Rakhi and he could have a formal marriage. He also added that he was also concerned as Rakhi had her career and he 'also had a lot of ongoing projects.'

He also stated that he and Rakhi plan to have a formal wedding ceremony and invite all her industry friends and colleagues. Further speaking about his divorce from Snigdha Priya, Ritesh said that he claimed that she is not willing to sign the divorce papers. He claimed that she has 'eloped twice from their home with someone else and has not been in contact ever since.' He revealed he filed for divorce but she is not signing the papers.

In terms of Snigdha's claims of being a 'brutal husband' who beats her up for hours at stretch, Ritesh stated it is 'not like I have a dual personality.' "She is defaming me as no one would want to stay with such a husband for so long," he said. He added that any intelligent woman would leave in a day. He also revealed that he will call for a press conference soon and reveal how she 'extorted' huge sums from him. He said that he has suffered huge financial losses and 'if you portray someone in a negative light, that is not right.'

Ritesh has admitted that Rakhi is not his legal wife. He said that with God as 'their witness', they have accepted as husband and wife. They have not had a court marriage yet.

