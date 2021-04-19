Rithvik Dhanjani Asks Fans To 'get Creative' While Sharing Surbhi Jyoti's Mischief; Watch

Pavitra Rishta actor Rithvik Dhanjani and Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti treated their fans with an adorable interaction on social media. The actor shared a video of Surbhi on his Instagram to show off her mischief while he laughed at her endearingly. Check out Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram video.

Surbhi Jyoti's shenanigans

Recently, the duo took a trip together to the Maldives where they shot several fun videos to share on their Instagram. Rithvik took to his Instagram to share a video of Surbhi where she can be seen sticking her tongue out and making funny noises. The duo burst out laughing as Rithvik wrote in the caption that he loves the 'sheer sound of this'. He also asked his fans to 'get creative' and comment 'what else could this sound be of?'.

Netizens' reaction to Rithvik Dhanjani's video

Surbhi Jyoti dropped several funny emojis under the post while many fans commented with laughing and heart emojis in the comment section. Others adored the couple and their shenanigans on camera and wrote 'adorable' and 'cute' under the post. A few fans also complimented their friendship and commented how cute they looked together.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's videos

While on their trip to the Maldives, the duo shot several videos together where they can be seen having fun with each other. In one video shared by Rithvik, the duo made a reel on Reyanna Maria's So Pretty where they showed off the beaches of Maldives while they danced in front of the camera. The actor captioned the post writing 'Only if every travel was just a tap away'. The duo also shared a photo together where Rithvik called her 'Sassy' in the caption.

A look at Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram

The 32-year-old actor enjoys a following of over two million followers on Instagram where he consistently posts about his professional and personal moments. From travel videos and photos to dancing covers, Rithvik also shares pictures from his fashion photoshoots. Recently, Rithvik shared a few pictures from his recent funky photo shoot.

