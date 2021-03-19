Rithvik Dhanjani Is Looking Forward To Return As The Host Of New Season Of 'Super Dancer'

The dance reality show Super Dancer is getting renewed for its fourth season and tv actor Rithvik Dhanjani is back for hosting it this season too. The actor will host the show along with Paritosh Tripathi, and the two are loved for their banter in the previous seasons of the show. Read along to find out what Rithvik has to say about the show that he refers to as his baby and other details.

Rithvik Dhanjani is excited to host Super Dancer – Chapter 4

Super Dancer – Chapter 4 is all set to have Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi aka Mama Ji as its hosts once again. The two share unmatched chemistry as hosts, keeping the audiences hooked and their bond is something to watch out for. The two will be seen taking the engagement with contestants and judges two folds, with their unique style and brand of humour with the upcoming Super Dancer – Chapter 4.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 will premiere on Saturday, March 27, 2021, and air new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on the channel Sony Entertainment Television and the streaming platform SonyLiv. Dhanjani, who has catapulted to popularity for his fun tricks with Tripathi, the contestants and judges through the last three seasons of the dance-based reality show is happy to be back as the host for the show. In a recent media interaction, Rithvik expressed that he has been a part of the show since the very beginning and is still excited to be back is its host with every season.

The actor said, “Super Dancer is like my own baby. I started the journey with the show from Day 1 and I know that I look forward to stepping onto the stage every year with the show”. He further appreciated the talent of the contestants and said, “The amount and variety of talent is unbeatable on this show, our judges are truly so warm and the entire energy on the set is remarkable. I have learnt so much from the show and it is a reminder that there are no boundaries to discovering talent. I am looking forward to Chapter 4, which is I’m sure going to be extremely exciting”.

