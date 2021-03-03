Rithvik Dhanjani Is Seen Bowling In His Latest Video, Exclaims "Issa Strike"; Watch

Indian television actor Rithvik Dhanjani recently shared a video of himself bowling on his Instagram handle. In the video, the actor can be seen bowling a strike and then dancing to the song Taki Taki while smiling. The actor shared the video with the caption, "Issa strike". Take a look at Rithvik Dhanjani's video below and see how fans reacted to his latest update.

Fans react to Rithvik Dhanjani's video

Rithvik Dhanjani's recent video prompted quite a few responses from his fans on Instagram. Many of Rithvik's fans commented on the photo praising the actor's feat and complimenting his bowling strike saying, "omg that was awesome" and how it was "perfect" and more. Some fans also simply left comments praising the actor's looks calling him a "cutie" and a 'hero' and more while other fans simply dropped heart, kiss and fire and heart eyes emojis on the post showing some love. Take a look at some of the reactions to Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram post below.

A glimpse of Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram

Rithvik Dhanjani's photos and videos are quite popular on Instagram, seeing as the Pavitra Rishta actor enjoys a vast following of 2.4 million on his handle. The actor loves to share photos and often shares updates of himself, his work, his upcoming projects and even highlights from his leisure activities. The actor always keeps his Instagram updated with anything major in his life, much to the delight of his dedicated fanbase.

Rithvik Dhanjani loves the art of dancing and is seemingly pretty good at it. The actor also appeared in a dance cover video of Dance With You in Jan 2021 along with Suresh Mukund and Natasha Bharadwaj. The actor also often shares videos of short routines he performs when just having fun. Dhanjani recently shared a video with dancer Tanya Bhushan where the actor can be seen dancing his way into becoming a part of the 'Don't Rush challenge' on Instagram. Rithvik shared the post with the caption, "Yet again with my fav gurl! @tanyabhushan #DontRush". Take a look at the post below.

