Rithvik Dhanjani Lauds Supriya And Sachin Pilgaonkar In New Post; Daughter Shriya Reacts

Television actor Rithvik Dhanjani is currently hosting the 4th season of the dancing reality show Super Dancer. Recently, veteran actors and couple Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar made an appearance on the show as guest judges. Sharing about his experience of interacting with the couple, Rithwik Dhanjani took to his social media handle to share a picture with Supriya Pilgaonkar from the sets of the show.

Rithvik Dhanjani's post for Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar

Rithvik shared pictures of himself interacting with Supriya while they were on stage. Supriya who wore a metallic green coloured saree with an orange blouse was twinning with the host who also wore a matching coloured sherwani suit. Along with the picture, Rithvik shared his experience of getting to interact with the duo and in the caption wrote, "Twinning with Supriya Pilgaonkar On #superdancerchapter4 If love, kindness and compassion all put together had a human face it would look like hers, the love and the bond, the faith she shares with Sachin Pilgaonkar Ji is the purest form of coexistence between two souls you’ll ever see. So Amazing to have them with us this week." Check out Rithwik's post here:

Sachin Pilgaonkar's daughter reacts to the post

Bollywood actor Shriya Pilgaonkar who is also Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar's daughter found Rithvik's post super endearing and dropped a comment that read, "How sweet. They had such a good time there We’re fans of the show."

Netizens react to Rithvik Dhanjani's post

Netizens were quick to react to Rithvik's post and flooded his comment section with heart and starstruck emojis. The fans also complimented both Rithvik and Supriya on their outfits and their acting skills. One user wrote, "Oh my two favourites on one platform, Great people in the same place. Both are talented," while another commented, "Supriya ji looking extremely beautiful." Take a look at some of the comments below;

A look at Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram

The 32-year-old actor enjoys a following of over two million followers on Instagram where he consistently shares glimpses from his professional and personal life. From travel videos and photos to dancing covers and fashion photoshoots, Rithvik's Instagram feed is colourful. Take a look at some of his Instagram posts below;

