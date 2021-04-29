Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Glimpses Of His Mother's Birthday Celebration; See

Rithvik Dhanjani recently took to social media and shared a glimpse of his mother’s birthday. The actor celebrated his mother’s birthday with a small celebration at home and referred to her as "his world" in the caption. In his post, his mother can be seen posing around a wall filled with birthday decoration and balloons. Take a look below.

A look at Rithvik Dhanjani's mother's birthday celebration

In the picture, Rithvik Dhanjani's mother can be seen sitting on a sofa in a white polka-dotted kurta. One can see a candle, cake, several types of balloons and more around her. In his caption, Rithvik wrote, “Happy birthday maa!! #myworld forever #greatful” along with red heart emojis. Fans and friends such as Ankita Lokhande, Nakuul Mehta and others dropped in lovely messages for Rithvik Dhanjani's mother. Take a look below.

Rithvik also reposted a boomerang video of the celebration on his story that was shared by one of his fan clubs. In the video, Rithvik’s mother can be seen dancing next to a white pet dog while eating the cake. The caption read, “Happy Birthday Aunty” Another picture reposted by Rithvik was a collage of selfies in which one can see the mother and son spending some quality time while posing towards the camera with all smiles. The caption of the post read, “Happiest birthday to the mother of @rithvik_d @heena_dhanjani #AshaDhanjani, God bless you man forever.”

About Rithvik Dhanjani's shows and more

Rithvik Dhanjani is known for playing the role of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta. He has hosted and participated in several reality shows such as Nach Baliye 6, Dare 2 Dance, India's Best Dramebaaz, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and V Distraction. He won Nach Baliye 6 along with his partner Asha Negi. He also won the stunt-based reality show, I Can Do That and later became famous as the host of the show, Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He has worked in the film Jo Hum Chahein back in 2011 and in a short film named Aftermath Mumbai. Recently, he played the role of Mayank on the ALTBalaji web series XXX.

(Promo Image source: Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram)

