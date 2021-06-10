Rithvik Dhanjani Shares 'Jaadugar Launda' Karan Wahi's 'great Magic Trick'; Watch

Karan Wahi celebrated his birthday yesterday, June 9, 2021, and many people were looking forward to seeing a post from Rithvik Dhanjani. This expectation comes from the fact that the two actors are very close friends and have been so for a really long time. They often turn up on each others’ social media pages and are seen hanging out together. The two of them share a lot together and people were disappointed to see that Rithvik Dhanjani had not posted anything on Karan Wahi’s birthday.

Rithvik Dhanjani's late birthday post for Karan Wahi

Rithvik Dhanjani did not disappoint entirely as he did post a message for his friend, even if the wish came a day late. The video that he shared showed the comfort and camaraderie the friends shared in the way they fooled around with each other. Rithvik Dhanjani captioned his post by saying, “Birthday is over but not the magic!!! Another great magic trick of a̸l̸l̸ old times!! You can’t beat this... Jaadugar Launda”. The video itself saw Karan Wahi just fooling around and being intentionally dense. He was pretending that every time he raised his hand he made a sound magically but that was not the case and Rithvik was not going to let Karan Wahi get away with it. He zoomed into Karan Wahi’s legs which showed that every time the actor was moving his hand forward, he was kicking his feet out to make the noise. The sound of resounding laughter could also be heard in the background of the video.

Rithvik Dhanjani’s Instagram post was filled with laughter and wishes for Karan Wahi. People wished Karan Wahi a happy birthday while also posting the laughing till you cry emoji. Many fans commented saying that they were waiting for Rithvik Dhanjani to post all day yesterday and were happy that he finally did. Yet others expressed their love for Karan Wahi and spoke of how cute and handsome he was. Karan Wahi himself commented on the post saying “aaabra kadaabra”. The post received 27.1k likes and over seventy comments in just over an hour.

IMAGE: RITHVIK DHANJANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.