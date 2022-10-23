Riva Arora's Mother Breaks Silence On Criticisms Over Daughter's Age; 'I Was Calm, But...'

Uri actor Riva Arora's mother Nisha has finally broken her silence after the former was criticised for her music video in which she romanced TV actor Karan Kundrra. Netizens were upset that the Roadies fame was allegedly enacting and romancing the minor in the video. Fans also criticised Riva's mother for letting her 'minor' daughter act with Kundrra and now, she has come in defence of her daughter.

Days after facing harsh criticisms on social media, Riva's mother Nisha, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, headed to her Instagram handle and penned a note in the Stories section. She wrote,

"I was calm, but not anymore. The allegations about my daughter's age are completely false and it's a saying that false news travels faster than ever and many reputed social media channels proved it."

'It is sad and disheartening': Riva Arora's mother reacts to trolls

She further added, "It is sad to see and disheartening for me. At least you should have cross-checked with me before uploading on reputed pages. My daughter is an actor and working in the industry for years (sic)." Riva also shared Nisha's story on her Instagram handle, which is managed by her mother.

Karan Kundrra also received backlash on social media after featuring in an Instagram Reels alongside 12-year-old Uri actor Riva Arora. The video stars Riva cheating on her boyfriend with Kundrra. As the video did not go down well, the video was immediately removed. Amid this trolling, Riva's mother also uploaded a picture of the Gunjan Saxena actor in which she could be seen posing in front of the mirror in a crop top and skirt. She captioned the post, "Jealousy is the best compliment you can receive!"

It is pertinent to note that Riva Arora has 8.4 million followers on Instagram and she has enacted in films like Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena and Vicky Kaushal's Uri. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra recently hosted the famous Dance Deewane Juniors.

Image: Instagram/@rivaarora_