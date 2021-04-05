'Riverdale' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Villains Of The Hit CW Show?

Riverdales' characters are some of the most popular pop culture figures of today's day and age, courtesy of the kind of following that the CW show has. Since its beginning, the show, in addition to a live-action version of some of the most beloved comic book characters, has given a set of antagonists that have been deemed to be as layered and as calculative as the protagonists. What follows this paragraph is a Riverdale Quiz that is based on the various pieces of trivia about Riverdale's villains and how they have proven to be roadblocks in the on-screen lives of the other characters portrayed by other actors who are a part of Riverdale's cast list.

1) Riverdale Season 5 has established the sibling of one of its main characters as the mysterious villain who was responsible for most of the drama in season 4. What is the name of that person?

a) Oreo

b) Jellybean

c) Ice Cream Sandwich

d) None of the above

2) Who does Clifford Blossom hire in order to kidnap and torture his own son, Jason back in Riverdale Season 1?

a) Mustang

b) Supra

c) Aventador

d) Huraccan

3) One of Riverdale's villains forced one of their adoptive child to marry the other. Who is that?

a) Sweet Pea

b) Hermoine Lodge

c) Rose Blossom

d) Geraldine Grundy

4) Alice Cooper was seen emotionally abusing and neglecting one of the main Riverdale characters during the first few episodes since his/her debut on the show. Who is that character?

a) Archie

b) Jughead

c) Veronica

d) Betty

5) Who is responsible for killing the character of "Poppa Poutine" in the show?

a) Andre

b) Jughead

c) Andre

d) Hermoine Lodge

6) What is the name of the gang of miscreants that is spearheaded by FP Jones?

a) Southall Serpents

b) Seaside Serpents

c) Southside Serpents

d) None of the above

7) Which one from the following list of Riverdale cast members loses his life to Hermoine Lodge?

a) Clifford Blossom

b) Joseph Svenson

c) Hiram Lodge

d) Michael Minetta

8) Which major Riverdale antagonist was termed a 'Hero' by Sweet Pea?

a) Black Hood

b) Red Hood

c) Hiram Lodge

d) Andre

9) The 21st Episode of Riverdale reveals the true identity of Black Hood. Who is it revealed to be?

a) Archie

b) Jughead

c) Hal Cooper

d) Sweet Pea

10) What is the name that the main drug lords of the Riverdale universe adopt after they assume the position?

a) The Sugarman

b) Jingle Jangle

c) The Boogeyman

d) None of the above

11) Which one from the following list of characters is a former member of the Southside Serpents?

a) None of the below

b) Jingle Jangle

c) Archie

d) Alice Cooper

12) Which one from the following list of Riverdale characters is one of the leaders of the Southside Serpents bike gang?

a) Betty Cooper

b) Veronica Lodge

c) Sweet Pea

d) Hiram Lodge

13) When the Red Circle Gang referred to a certain antagonist who they called "The Man In Black", who were they talking about?

a) The Black Hood

b) Sweet Pea

c) Hiram Lodge

d) None of the above

14) When Archie and Jughead go and visit FP Jones in Prison, he proposes a street race with the members of his gang that are out there. What, as per the initial proposal, was up for grabs for the victor?

a) The Control Of Southside High

b) Veronica Lodge's Hand in Marriage

c) The bikes owned by Jones' gang

d) None of the above

15) One of the very first few shootings that are orchestrated in the universe of the show is attributed to the Black Hood. Who was The Black Hood allegedly trying to target?

a) Molly Hooper

b) Archie Andrews

c) Fred Andrews

d) It was a non-targeted shooting orchestrated by The Black Hood in order to send a message, which leads to some casualties

Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-c, 4-d, 5-a, 6-c, 7-d, 8-a, 9-c, 10-a, 11-d, 12-a, 13-c, 14-a, 15-c