'Roadies' Fame Rannvijay Singha's Wife Prianka Flaunts Baby Bump, Fans Pour In Wishes

Rannvijay Singha, who has hosted MTV's Roadies for several seasons, shared a happy picture on Thursday night. He took to his social media handle and shared a pic with his wife Prianka Singha, who's expecting her second child. Rannvijay posted a photo in which Prianka flaunted her baby bump, whereas his firstborn, Kainaat Singha, sat on his shoulder. Rannvijay Singha's Instagram read, "If you are home with your family be grateful. stay at home, stay safe." As soon as the picture was up on the internet, actor Kishwer Merchantt, who is also expecting her first baby, was one of the first to drop hearts. Divya Agarwal and Sahil Anand poured in wishes, whereas many fans rushed to congratulate Rannvijay Singha's wife and him.

It was on April 26 when Rannvijay had penned a lengthy note after he had reunited with the "pieces of his own heart", his wife and his daughter. He had mentioned that the feelings couldn’t be expressed. The Splitsvilla X3 host had written, "Due to covid restrictions on travel and our lives I was away from them for 4 months. Now that we are together every moment is precious and it reminds me that when we were in the first Lockdown in Mumbai we spent a lot of time as a family and our bond grew stronger. If u are with ur families, cherish it, be grateful and stay at home, spend quality time with each other. Use the time at home on constructive things. Stay home stay safe."

Singha married Prianka in April 2014 and they welcomed their first daughter Kainaat in January 2017. The duo keeps sharing glimpses of Kainaat's whereabouts via her Instagram handle. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rannvijay is a part of the show Splitsvilla X3 as a host, alongside Sunny Leone. The shooting of the same has been taking place in Kerala. In the recent past, he shared a series of BTS pics with Sunny and asked fans, "Which dome look do u like? 1 or 2? Let me know in the comments below." He also shared a new promo for the show.

