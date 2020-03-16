Gurmeet Rehal Opens Up About Participating In 'Roadies X2'; Says 'Choices Define Us'

Television actor Gurmeet Rehal, who is popularly known for participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Roadies, has been making headlines for a while. Recently, when Neha Dhupia's comment in Roadies Revolution became the hot topic, Gurmeet Rehal also gave his piece of mind in the comment section of his throwback post.

Interestingly, a few days back, Gurmeet Rehal shared a throwback picture, in which he was posing with Akshay Kumar while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the comment sections, many of his followers started asking him about his participation in the 12th season of youth-based show Roadies that airs on MTV.

Gurmeet Rehal talks about his participation in Roadies

Taking to his social media handle, he shared a cryptic post. The picture posted on his wall reads, 'Did I win the finale or not, is not the question, for now!'. Further, the post read, "Yes, I am grateful that I got so much respect through reality shows, and, as a result, you all know who I am! Did I win the finale or no, is not the question. The question is, what parts were edited and manipulated during the finale of this show! The irony is, the finale aired video was an illusion."

In the other half of the post, it reads, "I did choose to be a part of this show, later on, and that was my choice! I figured my choice was out of desperation, and I didn't think through! I shouldn't have made that choice! I should have stood up for myself and for you all who follow me and respect me!".

The ex-contestant further wrote an additional caption under the cryptic post that "Choices define us, and there is a better way! I chose the better way now! To be in that show was my choice, and leaving that show was mine, too! Being associated with those shows was on the basis of my assumptions, and leaving them, on the basis of my experiences! You define yourself! #thereisabetterway #choices".

