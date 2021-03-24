Roadies Revolution Winner Hamid Barkzi Tests Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on a sharp rise in the city and as the entertainment industry slowly resumes operations, many television and Bollywood actors have contracted the virus. Recently, Roadies Revolution winner Hamid Barkzi also informed that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. He informed the news to his fans through his social media.

Hamid Barkzi tests positive for COVID-19

Hamid took to his Instagram story to inform his fans that he is COVID positive. He also revealed that hs is going to be off social media for a couple of days because of this. But he assured them that he will be back after he has recovered. He further asked his fans to keep him in their prayers.

Hamid was declared the winner of the Roadies Revolution. He was a part of Nikhil Chinnapa's team. Due to the pandemic, thee auditions of this show were scheduled online. Michael Ajay was declared the runner-up. He was constantly sharing updates of his Roadies journey on his social media. Before Hamid took his social media hiatus, he shared a video of hum undertaking the 'gravity challenge'. He took the 'gravity challenge' with his friend and won it as well. In the caption of the post, he wrote "Agar hum se nahi hoga toh fir kis sey hoga", which translates to "if not us, who else would have completed this challenge".

Several television stars have tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent past. Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram to inform her fans that she is COVID positive, too. She also said that she has quarantined herself and is taking the necessary precautions. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Aishwarya Sharma and her co-star Neil Bhatt have tested positive too. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star Ariah Agarwal and Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura also have contracted the COVID-19 disease.

In Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan is the latest actor who has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. He took to his Instagram to share a photo of the 'plus sign' and asked his fans to pray for him. Ranbir Kapoor also contacted the virus. His mother Neetu Kapoor took to her social media to reveal the same. Other Bollywood stars including Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor also had tested positive. But they have all recovered now and have resumed filming for their upcoming projects.

Image courtesy- @hamidbarkzi07 Instagram