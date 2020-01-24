Rob Kardashian Teaches Daughter Lyrics To 'Dream', 'Old Town Road', Watch Video

Rob Kardashian avoids the ever-shining limelight of Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s and prefers to stay low-key. However, he often shares pictures and videos with his daughter, Dream, with former girlfriend Blac Chyna. Earlier interviews of Rob’s sister Kendall Jenner with Harry Styles on The Late Late Show with James Corden suggests that Rob is a great father. Kendall Jenner was heard saying that, “Rob is so good to his daughter” and this recent video that Rob Kardashian posted suggests just the same.

In the video, Rob Kardashian is seen teaching his three-year-old daughter how to pronounce the lyrics of Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road feat Billy Ray Cyrus. He captioned the cute father-daughter video with the words, “Dream is the funniest”. Dream is seen in a cute altercation over the lyrics with her dad. In her baby voice, she is reiterating the lyrics of the popular song.

Here is the video of Rob Kardashian and Dream:

The adorable video received several comments from her reality celeb, including aunts Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. The former commented that dream is so silly and the latter added that Dream is a cute kid. Out of Rob’s million and growing followers, few commented on the picture with all the baby words like cute, adorable and also showered her with loads of love.

Rob Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated Dream’s third birthday with glimmer and loads of balloons at her grandma, Kris Jenner’s, home. The birthday bash saw most of the kids from the reality show’s family members. Dream looked beautiful and cute in a pink dress for the occasion.

