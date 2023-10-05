Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira Make First Appearance With Baby Girl | WATCH

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira were blessed with their first child on October 1. They became proud parents to a baby girl after nearly five years of marriage. On Wednesday, the actress was discharged from the hospital and made her first appearance with the little one and her husband.

2 things you need to know

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira got married in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, in 2018.

The couple rose to fame after they appeared in a reality TV show in 2015. None of them were declared the winner.

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira interact with paps

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira posed for the shutterbugs and distributed sweets among them. While the new dad carried the baby in a pram, Rochelle thanked the paps for being a part of their special moment. "I thank the hospital and my doctor for taking very good care of me and my baby. It was an endearing experience and I shall soon share it all on my Instagram. We are really happy. I will make you all meet her soon. Just not now, we give at least 35 days before showing the face," the new mother said.

"I even want to say that my husband supported me. I thought he would be afraid but he was very strong and he also supported me," she added.

Rochelle-Keith become parents after 4 years of marriage

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira shared a joint post informing fans about the arrival of their first child. Captioning the post, they wrote, "Praising God for the greatest blessing He could ever grant us, our little girl, Baby Sequeira born on the first of October 2023. Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love you."

"And thanks @vasavi.todi for this cutest edit! I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 1 Samuel 1:27," the note concluded.