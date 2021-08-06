Rocky Jaiswal On Marriage Plans With Partner Hina Khan; 'won't Do It For Societal Tag'

Television actor Hina Khan and filmmaker Rocky Jaiswal have come a long way in their relationship. The couple met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. They successfully kept their relationship a secret for a long time. While they are now open about their relationship, Rocky Jaiswal recently shared their marriage plans and revealed that they do not want to marry each other just for a societal tag.

During a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Hina Khan's longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal revealed how he and Hina do not have any plans to get married for the sake of a husband and wife tag. The producer said they have been together for several years and have been through ups and downs like any other married couple. He also revealed how the two of them are mentally married but do not wish to tie the knot for the sake of an official tag. The producer further reflected how he has seen married couples having attachment issues and said there is no point in getting married if the two people aren't close enough to each other.

Further, in the chat, Jaiswal mentioned that he and Khan would eventually get married, but, they are currently focusing on their careers, as they do not have any type of inhibitions about each other. He also said how his and Hina's like-mindedness is the reason behind their longtime secret affair. The couple is open to each other and shares a transparent relationship. Jaiswal also talked about Hina Khan and her dedication to her work. The producer called Khan "an earnest individual", whom he respects. Jaiswal and Khan are also professionally connected as the two have their own production house. They made the short film Lines, which was screened at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The film is now streaming on the OTT platform Voot.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the music video, Baarish Ban Jaana opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The music video crossed 200 million views on YouTube. The two will now be seen in an upcoming song Mohabbat Hai by Stebin Ben.

