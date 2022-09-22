Rohan Joshi Deletes Vile Celebration Of Raju Srivastava's Death But Damage To Own Rep Done

Defunct comedy troupe AIB-fame Rohan Joshi is now facing the wrath of netizens for the vile remarks that he made on Raju Srivastava, who passed away Wednesday morning. Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a cardiac arrest on August 10 and was on the ventilator for the last 40 days. While the rest of the nation mourned Srivastava's demise, it evoked a venomous response from Joshi who called it "good riddance" among much else, including some choice and filthy expletives.

The comedian whom the netizens have deemed 'so-called' and 'woke' made these comments on the Instagram post of YouTuber Atul Khatri who paid respects to Srivastava and called him an "inspiration". Interestingly, Rohan Joshi proceeded to delete the comment a while later, though that doesn't quite make it go away in the day and age of screenshots.

Rohan Joshi's bashing continues across social media

Netizens are now taking it upon themselves to defend Srivastava who is not around anymore to do so. Many Twitter users are slamming Joshi as well as AIB for their jokes that under the name of 'free speech' revolve around only insults and shock factor. One user even congratulated Joshi for a few minutes of fame that he tried to hog by celebrating the demise of a fellow comedian whom he disagreed with.

Another Twitter user too called out Joshi for his statements accusing him of spreading hate - "Liberal comedian" Rohan Joshi on Raju Srivastav's death. They call everyone hateful because the relentless hate that they harbour for everyone keeps burning inside them like raging fire", the user wrote.

One netizen had polite words of wisdom for Rohan Joshi while yet another inferred it betrayed hypocrisy.

Srivastava's demise has sent sorrow coursing through people, with people across the realms of sports, entertainment, politics, fellow-comedians and many fans sending in their condolences. His funeral will be held on Thursday, September 22, at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, his family confirmed. After years of struggle, Srivastava rose to fame when he finally got recognition for his performances in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Read all about his decorated journey here.