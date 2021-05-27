Rohanpreet Sings 'Tum Jaisi Ho' For Wife Neha Kakkar, Calls Her 'the Most Beautiful Woman'

Neha Kakkar recently shared a glimpse of Rohanpreet Singh crooning a romantic song for the former. On May 26, the singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein Rohanpreet is heard singing Tum Jaisi Ho, while Neha Kakkar gushes over her beau. Sharing the adorable video on social media, Neha Kakkar said, "#TumJaisiHo Tum Sundar Ho!! Hubby @rohanpreetsingh singing behind". She further added, "Song Originally Sung & Written by @tonykakkar Bhaiyuuu".

Neha Kakkar's husband sings a romantic song for her

As seen in Neha Kakkar's Instagram post, the singer recorded a no filter video of her gushing over Rohanpreet's romantic gesture. Neha Kakkar is seen smiling and blushing, while the latter sang Tony Kakkar's song, Tum Jaisi Ho for Neha. The singer sported an orange graphic tee. However, in this video, Rohanpreet Singh is not physically seen, one can just hear his voice.

Fans' reactions to Neha Kakkar's video

Fans and followers went gaga over Neha Kakkar's Instagram video. Rohanpreet Singh commented, "Sabse Sundar!!!! 👸🏻 I love you to the moon and back!!!!". Celebs like Riyaz Aly and Deepa Jha also reacted to Neha's video. One of the users said, "15 seconds of happiness", while another added, "U look more pretty with no filter Neha Mam". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's latest milestone

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's latest release, Khad Tainu Main Dassa has completed a milestone. The song has more than 60 thousand Reel videos been made on Instagram Reels. Announcing the same, Neha Kakkar shared a throwback picture with Rohanpreet, wherein the couple is celebrating with mocktails and rainbow cake.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Neha Kakkar said, "60 Thousand Reels on #KhadTainuMainDassa in no timeeee!!!! Cheers Partner @rohanpreetsingh". She further added, "Biggest Thanks to Dear #NeHearts and Each and Everyone who spent their hours in making such Beautiful Reels God bless you all". "Can’t forget to Thank the Music Team @kaptaan__1010 @iamrajatnagpal @anshul300 @desimusicfactory #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt P.S. It’s a Throwback Picture", Neha concluded.

IMAGE: NEHA KAKKAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.