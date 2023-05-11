Rohit Bose Roy Won't Think About His Age While Performing Stunts On Upcoming Show

Experience will come in handy during his stint on the new season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi", says actor Rohit Bose Roy, who believes age has nothing to do with one's ability to perform stunts. At 54, Roy is one of the oldest celebrity participants in the 13th installment of the stunt-based series, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The actor, known for movies such as "Kaabil", "Plan" and "Shootout At Lokhandwala", said he aims to put his best foot forward on the show. The show also features Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Anjali Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma and Soundous Moufakir.

"What the young guys have is a lot of enthusiasm, energy. Like Shiv, he comes from the background of reality shows. He is coming here to win, but I have experience, which he doesn't have. There are times when experience will also play a part, the actor told PTI in an interview.

"I look a certain way but that age factor doesn't come into my mind while I am going for a show like this. Whatever is given to me, I will perform to the best of my ability. Whether it is better than the rest or not will determine how far I will go in the show," he added.

Describing himself as an "adventure junkie", Roy said the aim behind doing "Khatron Ke Khiladi" is to have unique experiences.

"There are certain things and experiences in life which money can't buy, and this is one of the experiences. I want to go there, have fun, enjoy myself and do stunts which otherwise I can't do anywhere. Even in films, doing an aerial stunt is very rare, unless you are Akshay Kumar. These are the things that you can experience once in a lifetime."

The actor, also known for TV shows such as "Swabhimaan" and "Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand", hopes post "Khatron Ke Khiladi" filmmakers see him with a fresh perspective.

"I hope people will say, 'Let's write a show for him'. I am dying to do a mature love story but unfortunately there is no time for mature stories because I only see mythological and drama content. And I don't fit into that," Roy said.

The 13th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" will premiere in July