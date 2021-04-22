Rohit Reddy Comments On Anita And Surbhi's Video, Says 'I Also Know Half Ur TV Gossip'

Actors Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti seem to share a bond of friendship as they are usually seen together on their social media handles. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti were recently seen following a viral trend on Instagram. Anita also wrote 'FriendShipGoals' with her new video with Surbhi. What caught fans attention more than the video was Anita's husband Rohit Reddy's comment. Read further to know what it was.

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti follows an Instagram trend

Anita Hassanandani recently took to her Instagram to share a video in which she was with her best friend, Surbhi Jyoti. The two followed a trend on Instagram and proved people wrong who claim two actors cannot be friends and always wear makeup. When it came to gossip, both the actors laughed. In the caption, Anita wrote 'FriendShipGoals I say! Loveyewwwww @surbhijyoti'. Anita wore an animal print dress in the video while Surbhi Jyoti flaunted a white coloured t-shirt with grey pants.

Rohit Reddy's hilarious comment on the video

The video received over 152 thousand likes and 500 comments. Anita's husband Rohit Reddy came up with a hilarious comment for the video. He wrote 'Unfortunately I also know half ur TV gossip, coz u gurls are on the phone all the time doing wht u to best - GOSSIPING!'. Rohit's comment itself received over 600 likes from Anita's fans.

Anita also shared a video with Surbhi through her Instagram stories. The two were grooving on the song I'm Feeling Good by Monty Greig. Anita also tagged Momsoon as she wore their monochrome dress.

Anita in Surbhi Jyoti's latest reel video

Surbhi Jyoti's latest video also saw Anita and her following an Instagram trend. The two showed their love for dancing to Bollywood songs through the video. In the caption, Surbhi Jyoti wrote 'Madness with one and only @anitahassanandani ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸'.

Surbhi Jyoti poses with Anita Hassanandani's baby

The Qubool Hai actor also shared a photo with Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's son Aaravv. She held Aaravv in her arms as she posed for a picture. She also used a filter named Honey while smiling in the camera.

