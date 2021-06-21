Rohit Reddy Opens Up On Reports Of Wife Anita Hassanandani Quitting Acting Permanently

Anita Hassanandani, known for her roles in Yeh Hai Mohhabatein and Naagin sparked rumours of quitting the industry after she once said that she does not know when she will be back into acting. But recently, her husband Rohit Reddy rubbished these rumours of Anita quitting the entertainment industry and explained that she is currently focused on parenting.

Anita Hassanandani's husband gives more clarity on the actor's plans

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Reddy denied any such claims of Anita Hassanandani leaving acting for good and said that her priority right now is being the best parent to their son, Aaravv. Anita Hassanandani's husband added that she has no intentions of quitting acting but has a lot on her plate with her son and social media commitments that include branding and reach. He said that she might not return to acting this year, but she definitely will return to TV or even OTT in the near future.

Out of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast, Anita is the second one to welcome her first baby. One of her closest friends and a Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast member, Karan Patel too had his first daughter, Mehr in December 2019 with his wife Ankita Bhargava Patel.

Anita Hassanandani's family life

The couple welcomed their first child, Aaravv Reddy on February 12 this year and had announced their pregnancy with a reel on Instagram. Anita Hassanandani's family of three is featured very often on her social media for family photos as well as brand endorsements. She is often seen taking care of her baby boy and holding him in her arms.

Anita has also been making body-positive content for her followers to consume after gaining weight during her pregnancy and embracing her new body. She often makes comic content on these issues as well. Not only has Anita been taking care of her child and making her own content, but she is also helping her husband ideate his videos and act as a cameraman too!

Recently, the new mother celebrated with her husband on Father's day with an assortment of customised cupcakes and matching T-shirts for her boys! Rohit's T-shirt had the words, "Copy" and Aaarav's t-shirt had the word "Paste" written on it.

IMAGE: ANITA HASSANANDANI'S INSTAGRAM

