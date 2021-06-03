Rohit Reddy Shares His Rap Video, Wife Anita Hassanandani Says 'can I Have My Jewels Back'

Rohit Reddy and his wife Anita Hassanandani are avid social media users. On June 3, Rohit Reddy took to his Instagram to share a funny video of him trying his hands on rapping. As he sits and records a song, Reddy is spotted donning gold jewellery and a cap. Interestingly, Anita Hassanandani mocked her husband's look and asked for her jewellery back as Rohit Reddy wore a lot of that to get his 'rapper look' right.

In the video, Anita Hassanandani's husband is seen enacting an act where he sings first while eating a piece of bread, and the producer signals that it’s not working. Later, the bread falls down and he sings again, and the producer approves it. Rohit Reddy shared the video and wrote, "Surround yourself with Rap... and Bread!". Anita Hassanandani wrote, “A for Aaper, can I have my jewels back pls”.

Several other fans also commented on Rohit Reddy's video. RJ Anmol, Milind, and DJ Yogi also left laughing emoticons in the comment section. Mohit Kathuria compared Rohit's look to Bappi Lehri's look. Fans also bombarded the comment section with compliments and laughing emoticons. Check out his video.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy recreate 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua'

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy stepped into the shoes of Raj Kapoor and Nargis as they recreated the song Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua. The video was shared by Rohit Reddy on his official Instagram account. From adapting the black and white background of the original song to maintaining authenticity with costume and props, the duo did it all. The video starts off with Rohit pursuing Anita, but the actor looks away. Anita finally gives in to Rohit's charm and at the end of the video, the couple steals a quick kiss and happily walks away. Several fans complimented the duo and also mentioned that their chemistry looks beautiful on-screen.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy Aaravv in February this year. The couple is often seen sharing pictures and videos of their son adoring him on their respective social media accounts. Recently, Anita shared a throwback photo from pregnancy days. While sharing the photos, the actor wrote that she misses her belly and also being pregnant. She tagged her husband Rohit Reddy in the post and wrote that she was ready for another baby. She also mocked that her husband will probably unfollow her after reading her caption.

