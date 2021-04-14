Rohit Reddy's Adorable Prank On Wife Anita Hassanandani's Milestone Birthday; Watch

Actress Anita Hassanandani received a quirky birthday wish from her husband Rohit Reddy on her birthday morning. The actress celebrated her 40th birthday on the 14th of April and she shared videos and photos of her 'lockdown' birthday celebration. The couple, known for their creative reels on Instagram together, did not miss this opportunity to create fun videos on the occasion of Anita Hassanandani's birthday.

Rohit Reddy wishes his wife

The entrepreneur took to his Instagram to share a selfie with his wife with a sweet caption. In the selfie, Anita can be seen fast asleep beside Rohit with 'Happy Birthday' written on her cheek with a black marker. Rohit described his wife in the caption writing 'the woman of my dreams, who is an eternal sleeping beauty, and inadvertently a part of all my stupid pranks' and wished her a happy birthday.

The 36-year-old also shared a creative video to wish his wife in the 'most interesting way'. The loop video started with Rohit wishing his wife and dedicating a sweet speech for her and ended the video in the same manner. He wittily captioned the video writing that he usually hates to say the 'F' word but wished his wife on turning 'Forty'.

Netizens' reaction to Rohit Reddy's Instagram posts

Fans could not stop swooning over the couple in the comment section. Several fans filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis while others wished the actress on her birthday. One fan wished Anita by calling her a sweet actress and mother as Anita while another fan wrote 'cute couple' under the post.

Pic Credit: Rohit Reddy IG

Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Anita Hassanandani's birthday party was filled with red balloons, roses, and chocolates as she shared multiple pictures and videos on her Instagram. The actress shared a video compiled with moments from her 'lockdown birthday party' where she can be seen cutting her birthday cake and getting kissed by her husband. A day before her birthday, the actress posted a video where she expressed her disbelief at turning forty soon.

Pic Credit: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Anita Hassanandani's baby

The couple recently became parents to a baby boy Aaravv who they introduced to their fans in the most exciting manner. Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy photos and videos on Instagram showed the journey of the couple raising their baby boy who recently turned 2 months old. Check out Baby Aaravv's photos on Anita's Instagram here.

Promo Pic Credit: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

