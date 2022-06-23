Rohit Shetty Talks About Stunts In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', Says People Ask 'CGI Kiya Hai?'

Khatron Ke Khiladi, Season 12 is all set to commence on Colors TV on July 2 with host Rohit Shetty returning as the host. The 12th edition of the popular stunt-based reality show is being filmed in Cape Town and will see popular contestants like Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, choreographer Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Rubina Dilaik and others.

The show features celebrities fighting their fears as they indulge in some daredevil stunts and recently Shetty expressed disappointment saying that the audience feels that they are only ‘acting’ and the stunts are all computer-generated.

Now, in a conversation with the Indian Express, host Rohit Shetty opened up about the stunts performed in the reality show, stating that people ask him, 'CGI Kiya Hai Kya'.

Rohit Shetty talks about stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rohit Shetty said that he often gets asked if the stunts shown on the popular show are for real, adding that usually they shoot the whole show and send out the package to the channel but this is the first time they will go live on TV while filming. "I have often been asked if the stunts are actually real. Many ask me ‘CGI kiya hai kya?’. I then have to explain that ‘yes, every stunt is performed by these contestants themselves,’" he further noted.

'Of course, tasks are scary for contestants': Rohit Shetty

When asked if there is always a risk involved while filming, the Singham director said that they never had a scare jump moment throughout his stint on the show. Thanking his team, Shetty went on to state, "Of course, tasks are scary for contestants but my team works precisely to avoid any mishap."

The 49-year-old even talked about the forthcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, terming it a 'blockbuster', revealing that the contestants have set a bar with minimum aborts.

More about KKK 12

Contestants have been sharing exciting updates about themselves as well as the shooting location since the beginning of the shooting of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Television actor Kanika Mann and choreographer Nishant Bhat recently sustained injuries while performing stunts, pictures of whom were shared by the paparazzi account.

Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty