Anand Tiwari's Best Roles That Were Appreciated By Viewers And Critics

Anand Tiwari has worked in a number of films in his acting career. The actor is loved for his comic timing and tone of delivery. Here are four films of the actor where his performance was appreciated by the fans and critics.

Best works of Anand Tiwari

1. Udaan (2010)

Udaan was a mystery drama film released in the year 2010. The film revolves around a teenager who is expelled from school and faces issues with family. It was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who also contributed to the story. Udaan stars Anand Tiwari in the shoes of the character Apu. The film also stars the actors Rajat Barmecha and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Udaan was loved by critics but did not work well at the box office.

2. Go Goa Gone (2011)

Go Goa Gone was a horror action film released in the year 2011. It revolves around a group of three friends and their encounter with zombies. The film was directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru. It features Anand Tiwari as one of the lead characters of the film. Go Goa Gone also stars the actors Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu, amongst others. The film was loved by the people around the country.

3. Finding Fanny (2014)

Finding Fanny was a drama film released in the year 2014. The film revolves around a man and his search for a lost lover. It involves a bunch of people on a road trip. It was directed by Homi Adajania. Anand Tiwari plays the role of father Francis in this film. Finding Fanny also stars the actors Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film was loved by the critics for the performances in it and the plot.

4. Kites (2010)

Kites was a romantic drama released in the year 2010. The film revolves a man and his love story. It was directed by Anurag Basu, who also contributed to the story of the film. Kites stars Anand Tiwari as Robin, a crucial character. It also stars the actors Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori amongst others.

