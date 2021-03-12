Ronit Roy Gives Peek Into His Mahashivratri Celebration With Wife Neelam; Watch

On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021, Ronit Roy took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of midnight Mahashivratri pooja with his wife, Neelam Bose Roy. The actor shared a slow-mo video, wherein Neelam was seen doing the Mahashivratri pooja, while Ronit showered some rose petals on the latter. Sharing the video with fans, Ronit Roy said, "May Bhole babajis blessings always be with you and yours with me".

As seen in Ronit Roy's Mahashivratri 2021's video, Neelam Bose Roy stunned in a blue floral design Lucknowi kurta. Wearing heavy embroidery dangles, she matched her bindi with her outfit's colour ensemble. Here, Neelam Bose Roy is seen holding the pooja thali, wherein the diya was placed amid flower petals. Ronit Roy also added the film Kedarnath's popular song, Namo Namo by Amit Trivedi.

Ronit's Mahashivratri pooja with wife Neelam

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Ronit Roy commented on his Instagram post. Ronit's wife, Neelam also commented on the video. She wrote, "May shiva bless you today and always". One of the users wrote, "So nice god bless both&your family", while another added, "Bholenath bless you all always". A fan commented, "So beautiful. Happy Mahashivratri to you and your family. May the blessings of Lord Shiva be always upon us". Check out more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Ronit Roy's Instagram comment section \

Ronit wishes fans Happy Mahashivratri

Ronit Roy celebrated Mahashivratri 2021 with his family on March 11. He shared an Instagram post wishing all his fans and followers on the joyous occasion. Ronit Roy took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Lord Shiva and penned a beautiful caption, as he wrote, "Aap Sab ko Mahashivaratri ki koti koti badhai evam subhkamnayein! Adiyogi babaji ki Jai Ho!" (Wishing you all a very Happy Mahashivratri! Hail Adiyogi Babaji!).

