Roopal Tyagi: 'The Way Women Are Portrayed In TV Has Changed Drastically Over The Years'

Known for her character as Gunjan in the show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Roopal Tyagi is currently seen on the show Ranju Ki Betiyaan.The actor recently spoke about her perspective on the stereotypical representation of women on the television screen and how she is breaking such a stereotype with her character as Bulbul Mishra.

Roopal Tyagi on her character Bulbul Mishra

Sharing her thoughts about this, Roopal said, "In recent years television has become a more women-centric entertainment medium because the target audience is the head of the household which is the women. Things are getting more real and the way women are portrayed has changed drastically over the years. Women on television are now much bolder, stronger and better. There are not just Sati Savitri, chup chap, Siddhi Nari sort of a woman."

Adding, she said her character Bulbul on the show is strong and doesn't let anybody take her down, "She gives it back to them be it physically or verbally. She does not take injustice and has no tolerance for people who abuse or try to hurt her family. I am happy that women are getting a chance to play such roles. Even if the character looks subtle, they gave their own charm and I am glad to see stereotypes been broken." Roopal Tyagi's character as Bulbul Mishra is about a girl who saves her sisters from all problems while also challenges societal norms.

Ranju Ki Betiyaan episodes air on Dangal TV and star Reena Kapoor, Ayub Khan, Karan Khandelwal, Jeevansh Chadha, and Monika Chauhan amongst others. The show follows the heart-touching story of a single mother named Ranju and revolves around her struggles of raising four daughters in a patriarchal society. It delves into the various societal issues faced by single mothers and will witness Ranju empowering herself to raise her four daughters single-handedly to help them achieve their dreams. Produced by Rashmi Sharma telefilms, the show Ranju Ki Betiyaan premiered on February 15th, 2021. It airs during the weekdays from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm on Dangal TV.