Roshni Walia's Biography: All You Need To Know About The Actor

Roshni Walia is a known face in the television industry. She began her career with television commercials and made debut with the show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. Later, Roshni Walia played roles in various soap operas like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as Maharani Ajabde, Gumrah: End of Innocence, and Yeh Vaada Raha. The actor was last seen portraying the role of Tara Mane in Tara From Satara. Here is everything you need to know about the actor's life and career.

Roshni Walia’s biography: Everything to know about the actor

Born on September 20, 2001, Roshni Walia hails from a Defense background. Roshni's grandfather is a retired Indian Army Officer. She began her journey in acting with shooting for commercial advertisements. She has even premiered in advertisements like Nutella, Fiat Car, Knorr Soupy Noodles, and the well-known TV commercial of Pearson’s Digital Class Room with Anil Kumble.

Roshni Walia’s first appearance was in the show named, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki which was aired on the Life OK Channel. She portrayed the role of a child artist named Jiyana, the daughter of Arjun and Lakshmi, the main actors. Her chemistry with her co-actor Faisal Khan was much appreciated, and she won accolades for her brilliant acting performance. After that, Roshni was roped in for another drama show named Ringa-Ringa Roses which also aired on the same channel, Life OK. In this show, she played the role of JD’s daughter Maitri.

Later, she made her lead debut in the historical show, Maharana Pratap, in which she essayed the role of his first wife, Ajabde Punwar. In December 2014, she appeared in the crime series, Gumrah Season 3. She portrayed the character of Aarohi. After that, she was seen in Yeh Vaada Raha as a simple and sophisticated little girl, Survi.

Besides serials, Roshni Walia has also acted in the film, My Friend Ganesha 4 in 2012 and Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai in 2014. Roshni Walia was nominated as the Best Child Actress in the year 2014, for her role in the Television historical drama series, Maharana Pratap by the Indian Telly Awards. For the same show, she even won the Favorite Child Actress Award by the Lion Gold Awards in the year 2015.

