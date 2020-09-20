Roshni Walia’s Birthday: 5 Best Fashionable Looks Of The Actor To Take Inspiration From

Roshini Walia, born on September 20, 2001, is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She is the daughter of the very well-known Indian television actor, Sweetie Walia. Roshini Walia began her career as a child artist and then appeared in many advertisements. Having spent a very long time in the acting industry, Roshini Walia has successfully created a huge name and fan-base for herself. Not only is Roshni Walia a huge television personality but is also an internet sensation today and is often praised for her fashion statements. Today, as Roshni Walia turns a year older, here we have curated some of the most fashionable looks from her social media handle. Have a look-

Roshni Walia’s most fashionable looks

In this picture, Roshni Walia can be seen wearing a red colour three-piece lehenga. The blouse of the lehenga has a high neck and is full sleeves, with net material. The skirt of her lehenga is high waist and is frill and flowy. The actor has taken her dupatta from the back and has wrapped it around both her hands. She has left her long and straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. Roshni Walia has applied nude shade makeup.

In this picture, Roshni Walia has worn an Indo-Western olive green colour three-piece set. The blouse of the outfit is sleeveless and has mirror work embroidered on it. She has worn high waist palazzo at the bottom and has styled her dupatta from the back over her shoulders. She has worn colour bangles and mang-tika and has left her long and wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Roshni Walia has applied pink shade subtle makeup.

In this picture, Roshni Walia has worn a crème colour shimmery ball gown that has off-shoulder sleeves. Roshni Walia has worn silver colour accessories around her neck, fingers, and ears to go with the outfit. The actor and has left her long and straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. Roshni Walia has applied brown shade makeup.

In this picture, Roshni Wali can be seen wearing a black colour high-waist leggings and a black colour crop top. The actor has worn a white colour jacket on top of her outfit and has left it unbuttoned. She has worn black socks and white shoes at the bottom of her dress. Her black cat-eye sunglasses and long and crippled hair perfectly complements her overall look, Roshni Walia has applied nude and natural shade makeup.

In this picture, Roshni Walia has worn a deep blue colour mini dress and has loosely taken a black and white checkered coat on top of it. She has worn long and hanging golden earrings and has worn silver colour shimmery pearl-studded high heels. She has left her long and wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Roshni Walia has opted for subtle makeup with the look.

