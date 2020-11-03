Row Over KBC Question On Manusmriti & Ambedkar; Plaint Against Amitabh Bachchan By BJP MLA

Months after a question on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj led the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati to issue an apology, another question has sparked a controversy. Complaints have been filed against the host, Amitabh Bachchan, and the broadcasting channel Sony TV over a question on burning of the Manusmriti by BR Ambedkar. One of them was from a Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Assembly who alleged that the question hurt the 'sentiments of Hindus.'

Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC under fire over BR Ambedkar question

Recently, activist Bezwada Wilson and Crime Patrol fame Anoop Soni had appeared on the Karamveer special episode of the show. The question was for Rs 6,40,000 and read: ‘Dr. BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?’ The four options were A) Vishnu Purana, B) Bhagavad Gita, C) Rigveda, and D) Manusmriti.

For the unversed, BR Ambedkar, who is credited as being the father of the Indian Constitution, and for efforts towards eradication of caste, among other initaitives had performed the act to protest against Manusmriti for 'ideologically justifying caste discrimination and untouchability', as Amitabh Bachchan stated after announcing the right answer.

BJP MLA Abhimanyu Dattatray Pawarf filed a written complaint at the Latur police station, urging the lodging of an FIR against Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV. He alleged that the show ‘deliberately hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus’, to ‘attempt to damage peaceful equation between Hindus and Buddhists' and 'raising of a painful event of the past. ’

He also raised objection over the option being all associated with Hinduism. “If their intention was correct, they should have named different religious texts in the four options but only Hindu religious texts were mentioned in the option. This is done under a Big conspiracy," he complained.

Latur police has accepted the written complaint, though no FIR has been filed. As per reports, another First Information Report was, however, registered against Big B and the makers in Lucknow.

Some celebs also voiced their displeasure over the question, while #BoycottKBC also trended.

Not the first time

The makers were earlier forced to issue an apology after mentioning Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, without his title Chhatrapati, in the options of one of the questions.

